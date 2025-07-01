South Africa has asked for more time to negotiate a trade deal with US President Donald Trump's administration before his higher tariff regime goes into effect on July 9, the trade, industry and competition department said on Tuesday.
Trump imposed a 31% tax on US imports from South Africa in April as part of his global “reciprocal” tariffs, before pausing their application for 90 days to allow negotiations.
South Africa aims to secure a trade deal that would exempt some of its key exports from the tariffs, including cars, car parts, steel and aluminium. It has offered to buy liquefied natural gas from the US in exchange.
It is also seeking a maximum tariff application of 10% as a worst-case scenario, the department said.
South African officials met assistant US trade representative for Africa Connie Hamilton in Luanda last week and learnt that the US was developing a template to use for its engagements with African countries.
“In view of this development, African countries, including South Africa, have advocated for the extension of the 90-day deadline to enable countries to prepare their proposed deals in accordance with the new template,” the department said.
Government seeks extension of Trump tariff deadline to pursue trade deal
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The US trade representative's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The US is South Africa's second-largest bilateral trading partner after China. In addition to car parts and other manufactured goods, South Africa exports agricultural products to the US and about 35,000 jobs in the citrus industry could be threatened if the tariffs take effect.
President Cyril Ramaphosa presented the proposed trade deal during his visit to the White House in May, when Trump confronted him with false claims of a “genocide” against whites in South Africa. Ramaphosa later said constructive discussions had followed.
“We urge South African industry to exercise strategic patience and not take decisions in haste, and government will continue to use every avenue to engage the US government to find amicable solutions,” said trade minister Parks Tau.
Reuters
