It's no longer palatable to ignore Gaza genocide, says Ramaphosa

In their joint statement on Wednesday, foreign ministers of France, Canada, Norway, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Ireland, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Malta, Iceland, Andorra and Finland said they were demanding an immediate ceasefire and an unconditional release of hostages of Hamas, including the deceased, while also demanding that humanitarian aid must be delivered without any hindrance.
“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stress the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority,” read the statement.
The countries said ahead of the UN General Assembly in September they have already recognised or at least have expressed their willingness or consideration to recognise the State of Palestine as part of an important step towards a two-state solution, something South Africa has been calling for, and have urged other countries to join their call.
“Urge countries who have not done so yet to establish normal relations with Israel, and express their willingness to enter into discussions on the regional integration of the State of Israel,” read the joint statement.
“Express our determination to work on an architecture for the ‘day after’ in Gaza which guarantees the reconstruction of Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and its exclusion from the Palestinian government.”
TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the moves by countries such as France to recognise Palestine as its own state, saying it no longer makes sense for the world to ignore the genocide taking place in Gaza.
This comes after foreign ministers of several countries, including three G7 states, released a joint statement on their intentions to present at the UN General Assembly in September its plans to recognise the Palestinian state, which would have the West Bank as part of its territory.
Speaking through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa said it has dawned on world leaders that what is happening to the Palestinians can no longer be ignored.
“The reality is that it is no longer palatable to look the other way and ignore the reality of the genocide currently taking place in Gaza and against Palestinians, that's the reality,” said Magwenya.
He said South Africa would still continue with its International Court of Justice (ICJ) case and that the moves by these countries legitimise its decision to pursue a case of genocide against Israel.
“What it does is further legitimise our decision to take action. It has no practical legal impact on our case, but it does legitimise our decision to take the matter to the ICJ because it is no longer palatable for any country to continue denying that there's a genocide taking place or to look the other way as Palestinians continue to be persecuted,” said Magwenya.
“We haven't seen anything coming out of France to that effect of joining the case, but what I will tell you is we will not be surprised if more and more countries join our case.”
