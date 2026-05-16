Former EFF MP Mcinga defends party-hopping tag after joining UDM

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Nolubabalo Mcinga, the estranged wife of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, says there is nothing wrong with the pattern, citing “an evolving political system”.

After joining the UDM, Eastern Cape-born politician Nolubabalo Mcinga has defended herself against criticism that she is a “serial party hopper”.

Mcinga, a former EFF MP, left the Julius Malema-led party for the MK Party in 2024 and had stints with the MK Party and Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement, where she served as deputy president.

After leaving the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, she formed her own organisation, the Azania Movement.

She has now joined the UDM.

Mcinga, the estranged wife of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, said there was nothing wrong with the pattern, citing “an evolving political system”.

“I understand those concerns, but political movement must also be understood within the context of an evolving political system,” she said.

“South Africa’s political formation has changed significantly over time, and leaders must evolve with it if they are serious about meaningful impact.

“My movement reflects political growth, not instability.

“It is about aligning with what works, what has integrity, and what offers real hope for the country.

“Loyalty must always be to the people first, not to structures that no longer align with one’s purpose.”

Mcinga shed light on what attracted her to the Bantu Holomisa-led party, insisting the move was not about political convenience.

“It is about recognising that South Africa needs tested leadership and practical solutions,” Mcinga said.

“Many South Africans have lost faith because they have repeatedly trusted leaders who offered promises but lacked the experience to govern effectively.

“What makes the UDM different is that its leadership record is visible and measurable.

“For me, this is about aligning with a political home that represents discipline, experience, accountability, and hope.

“I believe the UDM remains one of the few parties capable of helping save and rebuild our republic.”

Mcinga said she was not abandoning the Azania Movement now that she had joined the UDM.

She said the Azania Movement was a civic movement, not a political party.

“There is a clear difference.

“A political party contests elections and governs through state institutions.

“A civic movement focuses on civic education, social empowerment, and mobilising communities around shared issues.

“The Azania Movement exists to educate and empower communities, especially young people, while the UDM is my political home.

“These roles complement rather than contradict each other.”

Mcinga said she would have no difficulty juggling responsibilities between the Azania Movement and the UDM.

“I’m just an ordinary member, but should things change in the future, there will be clear boundaries and transparency.

“The UDM has its own structures and leadership, which I fully respect.

“The Azania Movement remains focused on civic development and civic education.

“The two can coexist positively when discipline and respect for organisational purpose are maintained.

“I joined individually, as the members of Azania have the right to choose their own party, but the majority and the collective also chose the UDM.”

The Eastern Cape is seen as a UDM stronghold.

Mcinga said the province carries many of the same challenges facing South Africa nationally: poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment, collapsed infrastructure and corruption.

“My focus will be to advocate for practical solutions that restore dignity and opportunity while working to end corruption that continues to destroy progress,” she said.

“The Eastern Cape also reminds us of what effective leadership can achieve.

“Under Holomisa’s leadership in the former Transkei, communities experienced real economic empowerment.

“Young people were trained after matric in entrepreneurship, stock management, crop farming, and practical skills that allowed them to manage businesses and sustain themselves.

“Factories were functional, communities worked, black property ownership was visible and poverty was far less severe.

“To this day, many communities still benefit from systems built during that time.

“That experience proves that governance rooted in discipline and people-centred development can work — not just for the Eastern Cape but nationally.”

Mcinga also shared what UDM supporters should expect from her.

“People should expect consistency, honesty, visibility and grassroots work,” she said.

“I want to focus on youth mobilisation, civic education, community empowerment and helping grow democratic participation.

“Success for me will not be measured by positions but by whether communities feel heard, politically empowered and included again.”

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