Embattled Tshwane ANC chair Eugene Modise recuses himself from mayoral race

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City of Tshwane deputy mayor Eugene Modise has asked to be excluded from the list of mayoral candidates for the upcoming local elections. Picture:

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Tshwane ANC regional chairperson Eugene Modise has asked to be excluded from the list of mayoral candidates for the upcoming local elections.

In a letter directed to the ANC’s national office Modise, who is also the deputy mayor of Tshwane, said it is an open secret that there are some people, including ANC comrades, assassinating his character.

“I have invested efforts and procured the services of a private investigator to establish what actually motivated this relentless, consistent and constant attack and an onslaught on my moral standing,” he wrote.

“The investigations have noted that some of our comrades are involved and central. They are interacting with the opposition, exchanging plans to deal with my integrity, and some are even feeding the journalists and editors with propaganda.

“Blinded by their nefarious intent, they fail to have an appreciation that, by extension, they are polluting the image of our glorious movement.”

Modise said it is because of these issues that he chose to recuse himself from the mayoral candidate race.

Modise was recently implicated in a tender irregularity. A forensic investigation revealed that his company unethically benefited from a multimillion-rand security services contract with the municipality. The council subsequently docked his salary for two months

“After careful consideration and reflecting on what happened during the 2016 local government elections in our region, the disturbing attacks, I came to the conclusion that I don’t want to be a contributory factor to the loss of elections, contaminate the image or tamper with the brand.

“I would appreciate if I could be excluded from the mayoral candidates selection process and allow the NOB to give Tshwane an ideal candidate who will reignite hope and ensure the ANC claims its rightful status of being the leader of society,” he further stated.

Modise was recently implicated in a tender irregularity. A forensic investigation revealed that his company unethically benefited from a multimillion-rand security services contract with the municipality. The council subsequently docked his salary for two months.

Two months ago, Sunday Times reported that Modise had been a beneficiary of the municipality’s water tanker mafia.

Tshwane regional spokesperson Joel Masilela ka Mahlangu confirmed the legitimacy of the letter and its contents. According to him, these allegations are an attempt to drag down the ANC’s name.

“There have been doomsayers that have gone out and wanted to problematise the campaign of ANC,” he said.

He said as a disciplined member Modise had asked to recuse himself, adding that he would continue to support the ANC.

An investigation done last year recommended disciplinary action against Modise for failing to disclose a material business relationship with Triotic, which rents his Arcadia property, in violation of the Municipal Systems Act.

The report indicated he breached ethical standards by not declaring this rental income or multiple immovable properties in his 2024 and 2025 financial disclosures.

Sowetan