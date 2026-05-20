Police must act ‘without fear’ against kidnapping accused MMC Nomoya Mnisi: ANC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The ANC in Johannesburg has urged law enforcement agencies to act without fear or favour against one of their own, Nomoya Mnisi, MMC of economic development, who is accused of kidnapping.

ActionSA has alleged that Mnisi and her bodyguard kidnapped a 16-year-old child at the weekend. It is also alleged that the child was assaulted and threatened with a firearm. The complainant is said to have later withdrawn the case.

Sasabona Manganye, ANC regional secretary for greater Johannesburg, said the party noted the allegations with great concern.

“The ANC views allegations of violence, intimidation and any form of abuse involving vulnerable members of society in a serious light. Matters involving the safety and wellbeing of children are of particular concern and must receive the urgent attention of law enforcement authorities.

“As a movement committed to the rule of law, accountability, and ethical leadership, we believe the matter must be subjected to a full, fair and transparent investigation. We call on law enforcement agencies to act without fear or favour and allow due legal processes to unfold.”

Manganye cautioned opposition parties against grandstanding, urging them to respect the rights of everyone involved in the matter.

“The organisation will continue to monitor developments and engage through the appropriate organisational processes in line with ANC policies, values and the applicable code of conduct governing public representatives,” said Manganye.

Sowetan