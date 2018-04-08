Chad Le Clos gets silver in 100m freestyle duel

Dammit!” Chad Le Clos summed it up best after he had been edged into joint second place by young Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott in the 100m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday night.

This was the first time the South African superstar was racing this event at a championship‚ and for the first 75 metres he looked like he was going to whip the three Australian favourites in front of their vociferous home crowd.

This is the blue riband event of galas‚ and it particularly in Gold Coast.