Kuse eyes WBC title on 50th anniversary of ‘Thrilla in Manila’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA fighter takes on WBC titlist Jerusalem at same venue as Ali-Frazier fight.

Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse will become the first boxer from the Eastern Cape to stand a chance to win the sought-after WBC mini-flyweight belt, says Velile Damoyi, who trained Kuse in the amateur ranks.

Kuse will challenge reigning WBC titlist Melvin Jerusalem at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City in Manila, the Philippines on October 29.

That was the venue for the iconic “Thrilla in Manila” heavyweight fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier on October 1 1975, which Ali won by a 15th-round technical knockout.

Kuse’s match will form part of the tournament to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ali-Frazier fight.

UNBELIEVABLE TIMES FOR THE GOLDEN GLOVES STABLE!



29 Oct Siyakholwa Kuse vs Melvyn Jerusalem heads the Thrilla in Manila. Kuse creating history should he win, as the Eastern Cape’s 1st WBC World Champion. Looking forward to rubbing shoulders with Manny Pacquiao again!#boxing pic.twitter.com/Up5cnx3zpG — Rodney Berman (@GoldenGlovesSA) October 9, 2025

Damoyi guided Kuse to becoming the South African mini-flyweight champion in 2015 and 2016 in the junior divisions. They trained at Vuyolomzi Mtekwana’s Sisonke Boxing Gym in Mdantsane.

Kuse’s potential earned him the honour of being named the best boxer in the 2017 Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas, where he represented South Africa in the youth category.

The fighter turned professional in 2018 under trainer Mpumelelo Mbedle and manager Luyanda Sovasi at the Sisonke Boxing Gym.

“I honestly believe that if well-conditioned, which I think he will be on the day, Kuse will outbox Jerusalem,” Sovasi said. “The best of Kuse is yet to come and he is not a coward.”

Kuse’s loss of the SA belt to Bangile Nyangani in 2021 negatively affected him, Sovasi said. “He veered off, but I managed to bring him back and give him two fights – against Phumlani Maloni and Athenkosi Thongwana – before he lost controversially to Xolisa Magusha.”

Kuse is getting sharper and sharper; we have a big chance of causing an upset — Manny Fernandes

Manager Mlandeli Tengimfene came into Kuse’s life later, and the boxer regained the South African title from Nyangani in 2023.

Trained by Makazole and Zolani Tete at Tengimfene’s All Winners Club in Mdantsane, Kuse added the ABU and WBC silver belts to his trophies.

Tengimfene then took Kuse to veteran promoter Rodney Berman, who has made it possible for the boxer to challenge Jerusalem.

Kuse later bolted Tengimfene’s stable and joined Vusi Mtolo in Johannesburg. After one fight under Mtolo, Kuse teamed up with boxing tutor Manny Fernandes.

Their bout this month will be their first fight together.

“Kuse is getting sharper and sharper; we have a big chance of causing an upset,” said Fernandes, who has done wonders with reigning IBO junior bantamweight champ Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika since taking over from Mtolo in 2024. “Kuse is mentally very tough.”

Fernandes and Kuse leave for the Philippines on October 21.

Sowetan