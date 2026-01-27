Proteas, England netball teams view series as precursor to Commonwealth Games

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk and captain Khanyisa Chawane pose with the 2026 Spar Challenge trophy at a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The Spar Proteas and England’s Vitality Roses plan to use the three-match series in Johannesburg as preparation for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.

The home side and the visitors, ranked fifth and fourth in the world respectively, play each other at Ellis Park on Thursday evening and Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

They have been drawn in the same pool as Australia, world No 1, for the showdown in Scotland over late July and early August.

“I think with eyes on the Commonwealth Games, this is great preparation for us as a country to see what type of combinations work best against the combinations they put out there,” said Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk.

“It’s great to have the first opportunity as a new coaching pair to play one of the [world’s] top four in South Africa. That’s also something that we feel – they need to feel a little bit of our environment, so we’re hoping that the crowds will come out and give them that true South African feel to the game as well.

“You only become the best if you play against the best and if you beat the best… And it’s important that the players understand the standard they have to uphold,” added Van Dyk.

The last time the two teams squared off, nearly a year ago in the Nations Cup in Britain, they finished with one win apiece.

Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane said she was confident her side has what it takes to pull off another win against the English, especially on home turf.

“I’m extremely excited, especially because the team that’s going to face them now is not the same. We’ve got new people who have new things to give, so we’re getting into this series unpredictable and that’s what I love about this team.

“Every person in this squad is ready to perform for us going into this series. With England we never really want to step back; we are going to go in hard, we want to win this series and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

England coach Jess Thirlby said they were ultimately looking to shake up the world order, topped by the Australians, followed by New Zealand and Jamaica, but she added she respected the South Africans.

“We really respect the passion and the momentum that the Proteas have had over the last 18 months… the breakthrough talent that’s come in, so we’re really grateful for the opportunity to hit out against what we believe to be a South African team on the rise.”