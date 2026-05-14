‘Boxing saved my life’ — now chic Tyla Promnick is aiming to make history in the ring

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Tyla Promnick poses as her male colleagues step on the scale at the pre-fight medical at Emperors Palace on Tuesday. Promnick will become the youngest South African women's professional boxing champion if she's victorious on Saturday.

Tyla Promnick, who bids to become the youngest South African women’s professional boxing champion on Saturday night, says the sport helped her combat a deep depression during which she contemplated suicide.

The 21-year-old told TimesLIVE that as a schoolgirl she was subjected to cyberbullying. “Psychological, emotional. It was quite hectic to a point where we had to get people involved.

“A very, very hectic depression, you know,” she said this week ahead of her challenge for the national mini-flyweight belt held by Thobela Nyanda at Emperors Palace.

They’re fighting on the undercard of the WBC title bout, also at 47.6kg, between champion Melvin Jerusalem of the Philippines and local hope Siyakholwa Kuse.

“Suicidal thoughts, self-harm. You name it, I went through it.

“Boxing saved my life. Boxing and Jesus Christ — that is what saved me. It just gave me such control over myself, over my situation, and I never looked back. I fell in love with this sport.”

Promnick, who did her A-levels through home-schooling, grew up in Victory Park on the western side of Johannesburg and started training in mid-2021 with renowned coach Alan Toweel in nearby Linden.

“Boxing is my whole life. Everything revolves around my boxing — it’s the love of my life, so that’s what I focus all my time on.”

At school she swam and played some hockey and water polo. “But nothing ever stuck like boxing,” added the BSc student, who has been working out at the gym with her financial advisor mom every morning since she was nine.

Promnick is creating her own blend of femininity and fisticuffs.

Tyla Promnick defeats Emma Mohono due to a 3rd round TKO #MalajikaChauke pic.twitter.com/ysFNfEA4Vp — Scott (@ScottishProbl) March 1, 2025

She arrived at Tuesday’s pre-fight medical wearing a dress more suited to a night out on the town and her hair hanging loose.

“My biggest stance as a female boxer is that just because you are in a male-dominated sport does not mean you have to give up your femininity.

“I think that we see that way too often. You see a masculine side of women coming out because of the type of sport that we’re in, and you see women are feeling forced to conform to that norm of being butch and manly and quite harsh.

“I never want to lose my softness, my femininity, my ability to be a girl. I don’t think that being a boxer should mean that I can’t be a girl,” said Promnick, who started taking boxing seriously in 2023.

Promnick likes to mix skill with aggression in the ring, punishing opponents to the body.

My whole career has led up to this. It’s a stepping stone to bigger things, but at this point, this title is what I’m going for and I will get that title. I will carry that title — Tyla Promnick

“My style is very old-school, very speedy, almost like a dance. I enjoy playing around with my opponents … on your toes, very active, high punch rate.”

And she’s confident heading into the fight against Nyanda. “I know that she’s a strong opponent, but there’s no way she’s getting the better of me.

“I plan on rearranging her intestines,” added the boxer, whose boyfriend is a mixed martial arts fighter looking to turn professional by the end of the year.

In some ways Promnick is dreaming beyond Saturday. “My whole career has led up to this. It’s a stepping stone to bigger things, but at this point, this title is what I’m going for — and I will get that title. I will carry that title.”

Promnick is unbeaten in five bouts, three by stoppage, while Nyanda has a record of five wins, three inside the distance, and one defeat.