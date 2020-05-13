'Massive loss' if World Cup‚ IPL are not played due to Covid-19‚ says David Miller

Hard-hitting Proteas middle-order batsman David Miller has said it would be a “massive loss” if the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in Australia later this year is not staged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket in SA and across the world is currently on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis and the left-hander Miller bemoaned the fact that the flu-like pandemic broke out during a World Cup year.

“It is concerning times at this stage though because the T20 World Cup is around the corner which is a huge event for players and if that doesn’t take place it will be a massive loss‚” Miller told his franchise club the Dolphins’ website on Wednesday.

“We just need to bide our time and do what we can during this time‚” said Miller.