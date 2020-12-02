Cricket

England to experiment with live data system against the Proteas, says Jos Buttler

02 December 2020 - 12:44 By Reuters
England vice-captain Jos Buttler celebrates with teammates after winning the third Twenty20 match against South Africa to complete a 3-0 whitewash away from home.
England vice-captain Jos Buttler celebrates with teammates after winning the third Twenty20 match against South Africa to complete a 3-0 whitewash away from home.
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

England are trialing a system where coded information is passed from the team's performance analyst to captain Eoin Morgan during their limited-overs matches against South Africa, vice-captain Jos Buttler said.

England analyst Nathan Leamon had placed a series of numbers and letters on clipboards on the team's dressing room balcony to give Morgan suggestions for the on-field match-ups during South Africa's innings in the third Twenty20 win at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The tourists have cleared the use of coded messages with the match referee and anti-corruption officials.

"(Leamon) was calling out the EuroMillions numbers - the lads were checking their tickets!" Buttler joked after the match.

"Seriously, analysis has become such a huge part of the game," he told Sky Sports.

The England and Wales Cricket Board described the system as a "live informational resource" that Morgan could choose to use or ignore on the field.

"Eoin is one of the best captains in the world, a fantastic, instinctive captain, and there's a nice balance going on," Buttler said.

"You have to be careful how you use the information best - there still has to be an instinctive, intuitive side to the game but if you can use analysis to better that then it is a force for good."

Victory at Newlands completed a 3-0 series sweep for England and sent them to the top of the International Cricket Council's Twenty20 rankings.

MORE:

Cricket SA’s company secretary Welsh Gwaza to face a disciplinary hearing

Cricket South Africa’s company secretary Welsh Gwaza will be subjected to a disciplinary hearing on December 14 as the Forensic Report that CSA ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Australia hopes to pack in fans for India as crowd limits lifted

Australia will hope to play to a full house against India in their Twenty20 match next week as crowd caps lift in the country's most populous state ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Proteas desperate for a win against England to avoid a whitewash

T20 cricket isn’t about patience‚ but Proteas limited overs captain Quinton de Kock knows that particular virtue will be the name of the game in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Five things Proteas need to improve in T20 cricket

Eoin Morgan’s T20 charges are coming across as a crack outfit‚ even though they are still trying to find their feet.
Sport
1 day ago

Injured Rabada out of the three-match ODI series against England

The Proteas will have to navigate the three-match ODI series against England without the injured Kagiso Rabada.
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. SuperSport United terminate long-serving Clayton Daniels' contract with ... Soccer
  2. AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu denies link to Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. Sirino stays put as Al Ahly makes an offer Sundowns could (and did) refuse Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs beat Cameroon's PWD Bamenda in Champions League match away from ... Soccer
  5. Mzansi celebrates Pitso Mosimane on the brink of winning second treble in two ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X