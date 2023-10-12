De Kock and Rabada deliver as dominant Proteas outclass Australia

The Proteas’ dominance of Australia in the ODI format continued unabated in Lucknow on Thursday where Temba Bavuma’s side secured a 134-run victory in their second match of the Cricket World Cup.

It was South Africa’s 15th win in their past 18 matches against the Australians and the fourth time in a row they have beaten them by more than 100 runs. Having flown under the radar coming into the tournament, South Africa will now be very much in the sights of the other teams.

This was a victory in which two of the Proteas’ biggest names delivered performances in keeping with their reputations.

Quinton de Kock’s 19th ODI century and his second in a row at this world cup provided the backbone of South Africa's total of 311/7. Kagiso Rabada then delivered a “Test match” style spell with the ball, taking three wickets, including that of Steve Smith, to destroy Australia’s hopes. They were bowled out for 177 in the 41st over.