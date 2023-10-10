A cricketer who gets BLM, Rassie’s outlook a vital cog in Proteas’ blueprint
Van der Dussen’s durability and steadiness is critical to the rhythm with which the Proteas bat, as is the experience he provides
10 October 2023 - 21:44
When the Proteas went into a bio-bubble for the first time ahead of a one-day series with England in 2020, besides a book on birds, Rassie van der Dussen also kept his mind occupied with Rutger Bregman’s Utopia For Realists: And How We Can Get There...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.