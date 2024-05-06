Cricket

Chennai’s Jadeja proves all-round value for India ahead of World Cup

06 May 2024 - 15:16 By Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC 50-0ver Cricket World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad last year.
Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC 50-0ver Cricket World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad last year.
Image: Deepak Malik/Shutterstock/BackpagePIx

India will be counting on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance in the T20 World Cup in June and the Chennai Super Kings player looks in fine fettle as he produced a match-winning performance in Sunday's Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings.

The 35-year-old is India's premier spin-bowling all-rounder, apart from being a gun fielder, and will be expected to play a key role in the T20 showpiece in the US and West Indies, where the ball is likely to turn.

Against Punjab in Dharamsala, Jadeja top-scored for Chennai with a breezy 43 and then returned to claim 3-20 to help the defending champions climb to third place after their sixth win in 11 matches.

“It was a day game, so the wicket was slow,” man-of-the-match Jadeja said of his batting approach in a low-scoring contest.

“We did well in the [batting] power play, but then we couldn't build partnerships. We wanted to build partnerships, so in the last four-five overs, we could score quickly.”

With the ball, Jadeja dismissed Punjab's top scorer Prabhsimran Singh, skipper Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma as Chennai, having posted 167-9, restricted Punjab to 139-9.

It was the seventh time Jadeja bowled his full quota of four overs this season and Chennai have won five of those matches.

“During the power play, the wicket always looks flat but as the ball gets a little old, the ball doesn't come on to the bat,” the left-arm spinner said of his bowling.

“We felt we were 15-20 runs short but we bowled well in the power play and middle overs, didn't bowl loose balls.”

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday to top the points table though Rajasthan Royals, behind only on net run rate, have played one match fewer. 

Reuters

READ MORE

‘Baby Kallis’ is no more — Proteas’ Wiaan Mulder becomes his own man

Finally, it seems, the moniker "Baby Kallis" is no longer being hung around his neck. He can just be Wiaan Mulder
Sport
19 hours ago

From ‘backup’ to starter, Hendricks hopes for better World Cup memories

Reeza Hendricks is prepared to embrace a role as starter when the Proteas make their latest attempt to win a World Cup in June.
Sport
1 day ago

Pant included in India’s T20 World Cup squad, Rahul misses out

India have included wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and US in June, the ...
Sport
5 days ago

Proteas coach Walter backs Nortjé’s pace despite mediocre IPL displays

Trust, something Cricket SA lost long ago and is struggling to rebuild, is the foundation for the Proteas’ preparations for the T20 World Cup.
Sport
5 days ago

Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, Marsh is captain

Australia selectors have dropped veteran campaigner Steve Smith for the T20 World Cup and ignored calls to include Jake Fraser-McGurk in their squad ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Perfect Pillay earns silver to secure Wayde’s first medal in eight years Sport
  2. Wayde van Niekerk and co win Olympic 4x400m spot at World Relays Sport
  3. Springboks, SA Rugby steal the show at SA Sports Awards at Sun City Sport
  4. Simbine and the speed merchants secure SA’s second Olympic relay spot Sport
  5. Etzebeth drags the Sharks from the grave to qualify for Challenge Cup final Rugby

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...