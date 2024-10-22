Cricket

One of my best innings: Proteas’ Kyle Verreynne on ton in Dhaka

Discussions with batting coach Ashwell Prince dictated how best to gain an advantage via ample use of the sweep shot

22 October 2024 - 15:37
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Proteas batter Kyle Verreynne. File photo
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Proteas Test batter Kyle Verreynne described his second Test century for the Proteas that came against Bangladesh on Tuesday as one of his best innings given the match situation.

South Africa had lost most of their top order starting day two on 140/6, still 34 runs in arrears, and Verreynne's masterful ton, scoring 114 runs from 144 balls to put SA back in control of the first Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Verreynne put up a crucial 119-run seventh-wicket partnership with Wiaan Mulder (54), then a ninth-wicket, 66-run stand with Dane Piedt that helped the Proteas to 308 all out and a lead of 202. 

Kagiso Rabada ensured a nervy start to the Bangladesh second innings with two wickets in one over as the hosts stumbled to tea on 19/2. Then 55 runs shared between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudul Hasan Joy and an unbeaten 42 between Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim saw the hosts to 101/3 at the close of play. 

“Given the context of the game and the conditions, to do it in the subcontinent, on a tough wicket and in tough circumstances, for me it is a better innings. Hopefully the affect it had so the game will be bigger than my first century in New Zealand,” Verreynne said afterwards. 

“I'm really happy with it. It has been a long time since the one in NZ, so it is nice to get another one and contribute positively to the team.”

Bangladesh battle back after Verreynne century puts Proteas in charge

Verreynne's calm 114 puts South Africa in the driving seat at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium
Sport
6 hours ago

Verreynne said discussions with batting coach Ashwell Prince and as his batting partners dictated how best to gain an advantage via his ample use of the sweep shot.

“I don't think there was any extra emphasis placed on it, it is just something I have worked on quite a bit back home against spin bowling, it is not a subcontinent specific thing but if I'm facing spin back home, I will play it as much as possible. 

 “Myself and Wiaan chatted quite a bit this morning; I also spoke to the batting coach about how best to go about things. I don't think there was any specific emphasis on playing the sweep, it was more about backing our options, trying to commit and not going into our shells. 

“With 'Ashy P' [Prince], the chats were about what to do when we get in with the tail, which gave me a lot of clarity when I was batting with Piedtie and 'KG' [Rabada] at the end.”

