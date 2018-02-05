Olympic champions Fiji delivered their best performance in nearly two years as they beat the Blitzboks 24-17 in the final of the Hamilton leg of the World Sevens Series on Sunday.

Victory meant that Fiji were the fourth different winners after four tournaments this season.

South Africa won in Dubai‚ New Zealand in Cape Town and Australia in Sydney.

The Blitzboks though have been the most consistent side with three final appearances and after claiming another 19 log points for their runners-up finish in Hamilton‚ head the standings with 77 points.

They went into the weekend four points clear of NZ‚ but the Kiwis could only finish fourth on home soil and have slipped four points further behind SA with 69 points.

Fiji are up to third with 62 points and Australia fourth on 60.

With the halfway mark of the campaign approaching in Las Vegas in four week’s time‚ the overall 2017/18 champion‚ is almost certainly going to come from the top four.

Fiji battled through a tough quarterfinal against Samoa‚ winning 12-10 before seeing off NZ 14-12 in their semi-final.