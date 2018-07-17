Injured Nic Groom to miss remainder of the Lions' Super Rugby campaign

Nic Groom’s experience and refined kicking game were elements that were to serve the Lions well in the knockout stages of Super Rugby.

They’ll have to do without it‚ however‚ after he broke his left hand.

The scrumhalf left the field in the 14th minute of the Lions’ Super Rugby clash against the Bulls last weekend and was replaced by Ross Cronjé.

He underwent surgery to his left hand on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby campaign.