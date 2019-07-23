It’s his only shot‚ admits Warren Whiteley.

His desperate bid to regain fitness in time for the Rugby World Cup (RWC)‚ which kicks off in September‚ has reached the stage where he can’t afford to miss a target.

Whiteley‚ who turns 32 three days before the Springboks play the All Blacks in their RWC opener in Yokohama‚ knows it’s Japan or bust.

He is yet to play at the RWC.

“It will be huge‚ for any player‚" he said.

"That is why I don’t want to think about it too much.

"It is my only shot. It is the pinnacle of a rugby player’s career.”