Moving from loosehead to tighthead like trying to write with right hand if you're left-handed: Nyakane
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images
It was with a broad smile that Trevor Nyakane sought to set the record straight this week.
Not all, in the land of props, he argued, is what it is made out to be.
Moving from loosehead to tighthead, for instance, is not as easy as many rugby fans believe.
Boks’ Snyman ready to go full heavy metal again
He explained that Springbok scrum guru Daan Human “flipped the picture around completely”.
“It was very challenging when one got questioned and I know South Africans can be very harsh at times,” said Nyakane about the heat it generated on social media.
“You see things like you shouldn't be there, which stays a bit at the back of your mind, but it was never about them. It was always about me.
“As soon as I start getting it right, the same people start praising you, so I try by all means to keep outside influences out. Once I got my stuff, I followed coach Daan's instructions of keeping quiet, doing my thing and everything will be fine.”
A bit like most props' fortunes in the scrum, Nyakane's career has taken a few twists and turns.
When fit and available for the Springboks, he has delivered reliable service.
Vermeulen didn’t expect third World Cup, now Boks’ ‘Thor’ is back for more
As Sunday's RWC opener in Marseille draws nearer, Nyakane was asked to reflect on the Springboks' opening match of the 2019 RWC against the All Blacks.
“I got injured in the first game, but it's rugby and we accept such things. You just have to prepare yourself as well you can.
“If something happens in the game, it happens, and I move it to the back of my mind, as you don't decide to get an injury.”
Nyakane returned home in 2019, but later rejoined his teammates on their inexorable march to the trophy.
“Coming into this tournament, it's one of those things where you go out there and play as hard as you can. If I make it through the game, whether I get hurt or not, it's out there to happen. But the now is about concentrating on things I can do well to help the team win.”
