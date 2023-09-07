Rugby

Boks’ Snyman ready to go full heavy metal again

07 September 2023 - 13:49 By Liam Del Carme in Toulon
RG Snyman during a Springboks' press conference at Grand Hotel des Sablettes Plage in Toulon on Wednesday.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The what? Bok lock RG Snyman was the focus of befuddled looks as he explained the musical act that blasts through his earphones before matches.

“The HU,” said Snyman about the motley throat singing ensemble from Mongolia.

“Usually I like to listen to something a bit on the rougher side. I've always liked Metallica and things like that. More recently I got into Mongolian throat singing.”

Though Snyman, who is now firmly back in the Bok frame after spending most of the past four years on the sidelines injured, politely turned down the request to mimic his band crush, he cleared his throat on a number of subjects.

The one he expressed with the most fervour was gratitude. The opportunity to represent his country again after what must have seemed an interminable time on the sidelines.

“It was a tough journey. It wasn't easy. But through it all it I've learnt a lot,” said Snyman about all manner of misadventure that befell him since 2019.

“I must give credit to Munster for the way they looked after me and continue to look after me. A lot of people will give up on you quite easily in this line of work, especially being out for that long. They stuck with me.”

Snyman had to be eased back into the Bok fray. The ferocity at which they go about their business demanded that.

“You think you are desperate to be part of the Springboks but it is only when it is taken away from you or you can't do it that you realise how special it is and how much you want it. The desperation for me to be here has gone to a new level for me.

“It is so good to be back.

“I didn't play rugby for all that time but mentally I grew. I studied the game from a different perspective.”

In their recent Test against Wales, Snyman played 80 minutes for the first time since their pool match against Canada at the 2019 World Cup. His looks have invited a Viking moniker and in a town in which nautical currents run strong he is ready to push his World Cup boat out again.

“It was a special milestone for me and it was a nice game to be part of,” Snyman said about the runaway win in Cardiff.

Six days later against the All Blacks brought milestone moments for the team. “I don't know if it has happened before, but it was some feeling for all of us,” he said about the deployment of seven forwards at once off the bench.

