Over the years South African football has lost players on the road and the latest is Maritzburg United midfielder Mlondi Dlamini.

Dlamini (20)‚ who was promoted to United's first team from their youth last season‚ died in a car accident on Sunday.

Here are some of the South Africans and players based in this country who have suffered such a fate‚ and the circumstances under which they died in car accidents in recent memory.

Lesley “Slow Poison” Manyathela

The talented striker died instantly at 21 when his car overturned near his home town of Musina in Limpopo after a match in which he had scored for Orlando Pirates in a 2-1 defeat to Jomo Cosmos in the quarterfinal stage of the SAA Super8 in 2003.

Gift “Vum Vum” Leremi

The forward died at the age of 22 after a he lost control of his vehicle in Alberton outside Johannesburg shortly after Mamelodi Sundowns returned from a Caf Confederation Cup match in Cameroon in 2007.

Jan Sillo

The 32-year-old former AmaZulu defender died when his car overturned and spilled him a few metres onto the side of the road on the N5 highway near Harrismith in 2009.

Richard “Kimberley Express” Henyekane

The 31-year-old Free State Stars forward Henyekane died on the N5‚ between Harrismith and Bethlehem in the Free State‚ after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a truck and caught fire on impact two years ago.

Cecil Lolo

The former Ajax Cape Town defender died in 2015 after a head-on collision on the N2 near Khayelitsha in Cape Town. He was 27.

Fernando “Nando” Matola

The former Black Leopards and Mozambique international defender‚ his wife and two children were burned beyond recognition when the car they were traveling in was involved in an accident while driving home to play for his country in an African Nations Cup qualifier in 2007.

Ntuthuko Radebe

The South African junior international‚ who was 22 and at the time and on the books of KAS Eupen in Belgium‚ having been a graduate of the reputable Aspire Academy in Qatar‚ lost his life on the road in a car accident near Newcastle‚ KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Mondli Cele

Maritzburg United midfielder Cele‚ then 26‚ and a passenger died in an accident when the car they were travelling in lost control on College Road in Pietermaritzburg last year.