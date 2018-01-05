Egyptian playmaker Mohamed Salah etched his name into football history after being crowned African Player of the Year 2017.

The 25-year-old‚ who plays for English side Liverpool‚ picked up the topmost prize at the Aiteo Caf Awards Gala 2017‚ held on Thursday at the International Conference Centre in Accra‚ Ghana.

Salah fended off opposition from club-mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‚ winner in 2015‚ to become the first Egyptian to win the most prestigious individual honour in African football.

He polled 625 points‚ against 507 from Mane whilst Aubameyang finished a distant third with 311 points.

The feat capped a superb year for the forward who played an influential role for both club and country during the year under review.

Salah’s feat was the climax of a memorable evening for Egyptian football‚ which saw the Pharaohs being named National Team of the Year and Argentinean trainer Hector Cuper Coach of the Year.