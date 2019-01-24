Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama has clarified a statement he made about Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie that caused a fuss on social media‚ noting it had been taken out of context‚ and apologising nonetheless for any offence.

The twittersphere‚ as it can‚ took Da Gama's words he had said on Brockie out of the context of the question he had been asked‚ and was all aflutter‚ suggesting the Highlands coach had "thrown shade" in some way at the Kiwi striker.

Da Gama was asked in the post-match press huddle to his team's 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Sundowns at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night whether he was disappointed about his star player Mothobi Mvala's seven goals this season.