Libya continues to play hide and seek with increasingly frustrated Bafana Bafana

As expected‚ Libya have delayed announcing the venue – Tunisia or Egypt – for their must-win final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Bafana Bafana until the very last day on Friday.

The SA Football Association (Safa) have been frustrated in their efforts to prepare early logistically in terms of travel‚ a hotel and training facilities for the qualifier on the weekend of March 22 to 24‚ where Bafana need a draw to reach Egypt 2019.

The match will be played at one of neighbouring Egypt or Tunisia because of a Fifa ban on playing in Libya due to the insecure security situation in the country.

And in a move that smacks of gamesmanship by the Libyans they have still not revealed the venue to Safa as Friday’s deadline approaches.