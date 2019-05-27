New Baroka FC striker Richard Mbulu says he will complete a dream of his when he features in the Premier Soccer League in the 2019/20 season‚ having held an ambition to join countryman Gabadinho Mhango in South Africa.

The pair were upfront for Malawi in their 3-0 Cosafa Cup win over Seychelles on Sunday‚ and both ended up on the scoresheet as they gave eye-catchign displays.

Mbulu has signed for Baroka from CD Costa do Sol‚ but also previously turned out for Sanjoanense in Portugal‚ the same club where Amajita star Kobamelo Kodisang spent this past season.

“It is good for me to come here and play in the PSL. It is one of the best leagues in Africa‚” Mbulu tells TimesLIVE.

“I know I must work hard to show my talent here in South Africa.