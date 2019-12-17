Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs' Middendorp wins record third straight PSL Coach of the Month award

17 December 2019 - 14:29 By Marc Strydom
Sipho Mbule of SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp are the PSL Player and Coach of the month respectively.
Sipho Mbule of SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp are the PSL Player and Coach of the month respectively.
Image: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp won a record third Absa Premiership Coach of the Month award for November at the Premier Soccer League offices in Parktown on Tuesday.

This for a month in which Premiership leaders Chiefs maintained a 100 percent win record.

Chiefs began November with a 2-0 win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ then beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium before a 4-0 thrashing of Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium.

SuperSport United’s talented 21-year-old central midfielder Sipho Mbule won Player of the Month for November.

“His two goals in United’s away victories over Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United helped him emerge victorious ahead of Samir Nurkovic from Chiefs‚ Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows and Chippa United’s William Twala‚” the PSL said in a statement on their website.

Kaizer Chiefs' German coach Ernst Middendorp was all smiles during the announcement.
Kaizer Chiefs' German coach Ernst Middendorp was all smiles during the announcement.
Image: BackpagePix

READ MORE:

Arsenal distances itself from midfielder Ozil's comments on China, Uighurs

English soccer club Arsenal tried on Saturday to distance itself from the comments of its star midfielder Mesut Ozil after he posted messages on ...
Sport
2 days ago

City argue Mpho Makola was ‘aggressively badgered’ by PSL prosecutor Becker

Mpho Makola should know this week whether his appeal against his six-month ban has been successful.
Sport
2 hours ago

Mosimane 'ignorant' on Brockie being barred from playing against Sundowns in TKO final

Pitso Mosimane has excused himself from the decision to block Jerome Brockie from playing against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  2. Mosimane after Zinnbauer's arrival at Pirates: 'I'll speak to Rulani and find ... Soccer
  3. Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers's daughter loses battle against cancer Rugby
  4. Mosimane after Sundowns win cup in controversial fashion: 'If it was not ... Soccer
  5. Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA Sport

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk

Related articles

  1. Many PSL records appear to be coming under attack this season Sport
  2. Real Madrid to face Manchester City, Liverpool meet Atletico Soccer
  3. Chinese TV pulls Arsenal match after Ozil's Uighur comments Soccer
  4. Andile Jali now understands Sundowns are not about ‘Instagram and flashy cars’ Soccer
  5. Percy Tau's Club Brugge drawn against Man United in Uefa Europa League last 32 Soccer
  6. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane finally finds the man he's been looking for Soccer
  7. Why Tinkler refused to address Maritzburg's disallowed goal against Sundowns Soccer
  8. Everton coy over new manager amid Ancelotti speculation Soccer
  9. Twitter reacts: Some Man United fans would not mind if Percy Tau destroys their ... Soccer
  10. Mosimane after Sundowns win cup in controversial fashion: 'If it was not ... Soccer
X