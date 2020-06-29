SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya has explained how the organisation and the National Soccer League (NSL) put aside their differences to formulate a plan for a safe return to training that he said Fifa has called “one of the best it has received”.

As the coronavirus broke out in South Africa and numbers grew in March‚ resulting in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ the trading name of the NSL, suspending football and the national lockdown‚ the NSL and Safa were initially at odds on when and how football could resume.

Safa was adamant that a return could not be made before level one of the national lockdown. The PSL‚ fearing a financial catastrophe‚ was determined it should happen sooner.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa asked the PSL and Safa to speak with one voice‚ and Ngwenya was part of the joint liaison committee (JLC) task team between the two that achieved that task.