Soccer

Vladislav Heric fired as Chippa United coach

19 May 2021 - 13:18
Serbian coach Heric Vladislav has lasted only six matches in his return as Chippa United coach.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Chippa United have fired coach Vladislav Heric with only two matches remaining in their DStv Premiership campaign.

Though club owner-chairman Siviwe Mpengesi denied the axing when approached for comment, the Serbian coach confirmed via Whatsapp that he had been sent packing.

“Yes, it's true,” said Heric when asked if his services had been terminated.

Another source within the club told The Herald that former Chippa mentor Lehlohonolo Seema was being targeted for a return to help save the Chilli Boys from relegation.

Heric's dismissal comes after the Gqeberha side lost 2-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Tuesday.

In April, Chippa announced Heric as the club's technical advisor after the team's controversial saga around the appointment of Luc Eymael.

That job morphed into the head coach position, one which Heric only held for six matches.

When contacted, trigger-happy Chippa boss Mpengesi denied he had fired yet another coach.

“Where did you hear that. No, that is not true, we are busy preparing for the playoffs now,” Mpengesi said.

