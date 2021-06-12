From Manning Rangers to Sundowns — all the PSL winners in 25 years

How many teams have won the league title in SA in the 25 years of Premier Soccer League football, and where are they now?

As Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate their 11th league title after their last league game against Cape Town City on Saturday, TimesLIVE looks back at all the seven teams (alphabetically) that have been crowned as SA champions in the PSL era.

Bidvest Wits — 2016-17 (1)

Wits’ demise is one of the sorry tales in SA football. The club won the league for the first and only time in May 2017, ending a league drought of 95 years. Sadly, though, the club was sold (as a 99-year-old) to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the end of the 2019-20 season as their sponsors Bidvest wanted out of football. Attempts to revive Wits and move them back to the top-flight are under way after they bought the status of Motsepe League (third-tier) side Baberwa FC.

Kaizer Chiefs — 2003-04; 2004-05; 2012-13, 2014-15 (4)

Amakhosi were regular winners of the league title in SA, winning eight before the launch of the PSL in 1996. Only four league trophies have been won in the PSL era, with the last one coming six years ago under Stuart Baxter, who is now speculated to be on his way back to Naturena to replace Gavin Hunt who was fired for poor results in the league two matches before the end of the 2020-21 campaign. It’s sad to see Chiefs players these days celebrating finishing in the top eight as they did on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns — 1997-98; 1998-99; 1999-00; 2005-06; 2007-08; 2013-14; 2015-16; 2017-18; 2018-19; 2019-20; 2020-21 (11)

Certainly, Sundowns have enjoyed better results in the PSL where they have no peers with 11 league titles. Downs had only won the league three times before the launch of the PSL and with the backing of SA mining magnate Patrice Motsepe, now Caf president, the Brazilians have never been short of funds to properly arm their team with star players.