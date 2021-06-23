Royal AM claim legal basis for not taking the field in playoff against Chippa United

Royal AM’s decision to not take the field against Chippa United in their promotion-relegation playoff match on Tuesday followed another letter sent to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) by the Durban team’s attorneys.

The letter claimed that the match going ahead at Chatsworth Stadium would be against an earlier interdict against the playoffs continuing that had been ordered by a Johannesburg high court judge.

There are questions, though‚ that there is any legal basis for Royal to fail to honour their fixture against Chippa.

Legal sources close to the case asserted that judge AJ Nyathi’s interdict had applied only to the period of the high court appeal that was dismissed by deputy judge president Roland Sutherland on Saturday.

Royal’s players did arrive at Chatsworth Stadium for the second playoff game‚ after Chippa beat Richards Bay 2-1 in the first playoff match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. However‚ after the letter from Royal’s legal representatives‚ Mabuza Attorneys‚ was sent to the PSL‚ the players were instructed by their managers to leave.