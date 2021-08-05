AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy: 'We can go one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the Champions League'

Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Philani Zulu and SA under-23 captain Tercious Malepe were among the players unveiled by AmaZulu on Thursday afternoon.

The club finished second behind Mamelodi Sundowns last season and earned the right to compete against the continent's best sides in the Champions League.

Chiefs managed to reach the final last month‚ where they lost to Egypt's Al Ahly‚ and AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy believes that his charges can go one better and win continental club football's biggest prize.

“We can go one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the Champions League. No disrespect to Chiefs but we genuinely think we can do better‚” he said as the club unveiled new players on Thursday.

"The president (Zungu) said it, we're not going in there in the Champions League just to add numbers. We're going because we see ourselves as title contenders.

"If we look at what we did last season (when we) finished second, and what Kaizer Chiefs did in the league (eighth place finish) and then finished runners up in the Champions League, I think we got a hell of a shot of goingall the way.

"With all due respect to Chiefs, but I think if they can reach the final of the Champions League, we can go one better. Why not?

"So I'm genuinely not meaning that to disrespect anybody, but I think jah, we challenge ourselves everyday and we think we have got what it takes.

"They (Chiefs) are a great club, they're fantastic. Domestically they've shown us what they can do and in the continent they showed what they can do. We've shown what we can do domestically, and now we got a chance to show what we can do internationally. We want to go one better."

Usuthu will become the second KwaZulu-Natal side‚ after Manning Rangers in 1998‚ to play in the Caf Champions League after finishing second and 13 points behind Sundowns in their first season with McCarthy at the helm.