Soweto derby: Three players who will help Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly is one of the players who will be key for Amakhosi in he Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.
KEY Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly is one of the players who will be key for Amakhosi in he Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.
To say Kaizer Chiefs have blown hot and cold so far this season is illustrated by their lowly position in the standings where they are sitting in seventh place in the DStv Premiership and have only 12 points to show from nine matches.

In an inconsistent campaign like this, it is always difficult to point out the best players but the likes of Erick Mathoho, Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat have risen head and shoulders above the rest so far.

Coach Stuart Baxter is going to rely on their experience in this Soweto derby where they are desperate for maximum points that will move them up a few places on the ladder.

TimesLIVE examines the three key Chiefs players who can win Saturday's Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium for Amakhosi:  

Mathoho, centreback

There have been some mistakes from the former Bafana Bafana defender under pressure but he has been ever-present in that defence that includes Daniel Cardoso and Njabulo Ngcobo or Thabani Dube.

So far, he has been integral for Amakhosi in that heart of the defence with eight appearances out of nine and a lot is going to be expected from him to keep Pirates' attackers at bay.

Billiat, striker

The Zimbabwean international looks to be enjoying his football again under coach Stuart Baxter and he is one of the players that Orlando Pirates must guard against because he may hurt them.

Just like Mathoho, he has featured in eight matches for Amakhosi in the league so far where he has returned with two goals and assists and he is enjoying momentum.

Dolly, winger

He is slowly but surely returning to his best physical conditioning and his devastating form that saw him move form Mamelodi Sundowns to Montpellier in France.

With eight appearances and a return of three goals and as many assists, Orlando Pirates' defence will have to be at their best to be able to deal with him, Bernard Parker and Billiat.

Because of his improving performances, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had deservedly recalled him to the national squad for next week's World Cup qualifying matches against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

