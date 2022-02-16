Soccer

Letlabika scores a late equaliser in Stellenbosch but danger sill lurks for Swallows

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
16 February 2022 - 21:40
Swallows coach Dylan Kerr would be a relieved man after his side threw everything at Stellenbosch.
Swallows coach Dylan Kerr would be a relieved man after his side threw everything at Stellenbosch.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Low-flying Swallows may have not won the match but their morale got a booster after centre-back Wandisile Letlabika headed a last minute equaliser that earned his team a point against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Swallows had a brighter start but it was Stellies captain on the day Zitha Kwinika, formerly known as Zitha Macheke, who put the home side ahead after just nine minutes .

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr threw everything at his Stellies counterpart Steve Barker in search of an equaliser and after a few near misses it finally came in the dying seconds of the match as new Venezuelan striker Juan Carlos Ortiz provided the assist for Kwinika to nod home his first ever top-flight goal and make it 1-1.

The point got Swallows away from the relegation danger zone by a whisker, moving them up a place to 14th. But Kerr and his players will sleep with one eye open knowing that they are only a point ahead of Baroka in 15th and two ahead of bottom club TS Galaxy, though the latter has played two matches less and the latter one.

Swallows, who have a meagre 15 points from 19 matches, will return to Soweto to host Galaxy in a bottom-of-the-table clash on Saturday where the two teams will be gunning for a win that will get them both out of the relegation dogfight for the time being.

Barker’s Stellies would have wanted a third successive win but will be content with a point that took them back to third on 30 points from 19 matches and only play their next match on February 26 against AmaZulu in Durban to strengthen their grip in the top three.

Newly signed Ortiz showed why Stellies did not hesitate to bring him from Venezuela.

The speedy South American was a constant threat in the Swallows danger area and will get better and adjust to a new environment as he racks up the minutes.

MORE:

David vs Goliath as amateurs Mathaithai draw Sundowns, holders Gallants to host Pirates

There will be at least one amateur team in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after the last 16 draw pitted ABC Motsepe League teams Summerfield ...
Sport
2 days ago

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo laying strong foundations for a rebuild

Kaitano Tembo is on a mission to rebuild SuperSport United as the three-time champions struggle to plug the gaping holes left by the departures of ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Ahly coach Mosimane: Historic second World Cup bronze was special

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his second bronze medal won at the Fifa Club World Cup was the "special" one.
Sport
5 hours ago

‘Those are fairy tales. That would never happen’ — Pitso on working in Europe

Pitso Mosimane has said that working in a top European league is so unattainable as to be "a fairy-tale story" for a black African coach.
Sport
2 hours ago

Middendorp can crack a smile at last as Maritzburg finally wins a match

The last time high-fives flew to celebrate a win was on October 23 last year when they narrowly beat visitors TS Galaxy.
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns taking extended squad to their Champions League base in Egypt Soccer
  2. Motsepe pushes ahead with African Super League Sport
  3. How Pitso’s reported R2.5m monthly offer from Al Ahly compares globally Soccer
  4. Unlucky or time to ‘drop Baxter’? — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ shock Nedbank ... Soccer
  5. Benni McCarthy laments the delaying tactics of AmaZulu's conqueror Raja ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...