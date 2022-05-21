Baroka relegated to NFD after six years in the PSL
Baroka have been relegated from the DStv Premiership after their 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.
The single goal by experienced defender Clayton Daniels was enough to end Baroka’s six-year stay in the top-tier.
The relegation of Baroka is a big setback for the club as they had started to attract sponsors which are key for any side to be successful in the top-tier.
Also, the Lebowakgomo region in Limpopo will take a huge knock because of this development as the club over the years has helped to unearth a number of talented players such as Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates’ Goodman Mosele, Sundowns’ duo of Thabiso Kutumela and Gift Motupa and others and exposed them to top-flight football.
Baroka’s chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele has also made a significant investment in terms of the facilities there.
For a team that needed a victory at all costs to stand any chance of avoiding the axe, Bakgakga didn’t do enough to win the clash.
Baroka gave an underwhelming performance in the capital of KwaZulu-Natal, as they have been doing for most of their abysmal campaign.
The Team of Choice, who needed a point from their two remaining games to confirm their place in the Premiership next season, were way better than their visitors.
Maritzburg should have gone to halftime at least two goals up but some good defending by Baroka combined with a bit of luck denied them the opportunity.
The Team of Choice were able to beat Baroka’s goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane, but the first chance was cleared off the goal line by Sbonelo Ngubane to deny Tawanda Macheke.
The hosts had another chance where Mabokgwane was beaten, however, Friday Samu’s goal attempt hit his teammate Macheke and was cleared by Baroka.
Macheke, who enjoyed a decent afternoon, was once again denied by the crossbar in the second half when he headed the ball from a good Keegan Ritchie free kick.
The deadlock was finally broken on 55 minutes by Daniels and crushed all the hopes of survival for Baroka and confirmed their destination as the GladAfrica Championship.
