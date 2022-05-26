×

Soccer

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane says he won’t be a ‘Hitler’

26 May 2022 - 17:41 By Sithembiso Dindi
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and assistant coach Dillon Sheppard during the press conference announcing their appointment at FNB Stadium on May 26 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Arthur Zwane has promised not to be “a Hitler” as Kaizer Chiefs' new full-time coach while he spearheads the mission to bring back happy days to Amakhosi.

Zwane was confirmed as the new coach of hungry-for-success Chiefs on a three-year deal on Thursday with Dillon Sheppard named assistant coach.

The duo will be asked to lead the Soweto giants out of the gloomy situation that has seen the once “cup kings” of SA football go seven seasons without silverware.

Having been with the club for more than two decades as a player, development coach and member of the senior technical team, Zwane might be the person Chiefs need to restore the glory days of Amakhosi’s once-famously attractive style of play.

Zwane might have played for Orlando Pirates, Jomo Cosmos and other teams, but he is a Chiefs man in every aspect.

“When I arrived here 22 years ago this team taught me a lot of things about respect and humility. I was a different person, but seeing how the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] does things, leading by example and promoting the spirits of 'love and peace' [has taught me a lot],” Zwane said.

“That slogan [love and peace] has always been ringing in my ears and wherever I go I know I represent a huge brand. So even when I’m not happy about other things at home it calms me down when I think about the team that I’m associated with.

“I became a different person altogether and I had to share that with others, rub it off to the younger ones and other people, because I think we are a democratic nation. We have to enjoy ourselves and be happy.

“That doesn’t only apply only to me and the field of play, but life in general. You have to be a person that respects and loves other people and helps others to prosper in life.”

Zwane has promised not to be an autocratic leader as he believes that would be his undoing.

“It’s not about you and even here it’s not about me. Yes, I’ve been given that opportunity to lead as the head coach, but there will be other technical staff members who will be helping me.

“As much as my head is on the block, I will still listen to them, because I trust all of them because no man is an island.

“If you want to apply for failure, just be a Hitler and rule like him. What you say goes and you don’t listen to other people.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age in a game of football you are never going to get it right.

“You have to listen to other people and I’m lucky because I’m surrounded by good people and am getting support from the chairman, the board, sporting director [Kaizer Motaung Jnr] and football manager [Bobby Motaung] and the head of technical [Molefi Ntseki]. I consider myself lucky,” Zwane said.

