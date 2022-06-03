Jeremy Brockie shoots his shot at Kaizer Chiefs after clear-out

New Zealand-born former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has got soccer fans buzzing after jokingly shooting his shot at Kaizer Chiefs.

Brockie offered his “sniper” services to Amakhosi after the club announced it was parting ways with several players on Wednesday.

The club announced Samir Nurković, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi and Kearyn Baccus won’t have their contracts renewed at the end of this month.

Former coach Stuart Baxter's son, Lee Baxter, was also released from his contract, while Anthony Akumu Agay has been transfer-listed.

Attacking midfielder Dumsani Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues led to the club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract.

“I see there’s been a few exits at Kaizer Chiefs. Are they looking for Sniper?” said Brockie.

Retired SuperSport United striker James Keene also joked he would be willing to come out of retirement if Amakhosi needed his services.