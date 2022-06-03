×

Soccer

Jeremy Brockie shoots his shot at Kaizer Chiefs after clear-out

03 June 2022 - 08:59
New Zealand striker Jeremy Brockie left social media buzzing.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

New Zealand-born former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has got soccer fans buzzing after jokingly shooting his shot at Kaizer Chiefs. 

Brockie offered his “sniper” services to Amakhosi after the club announced it was parting ways with several players on Wednesday. 

The club announced Samir Nurković, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi and Kearyn Baccus won’t have their contracts renewed at the end of this month. 

Former coach Stuart Baxter's son, Lee Baxter, was also released from his contract, while Anthony Akumu Agay has been transfer-listed.

Attacking midfielder Dumsani Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues led to the club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract.

“I see there’s been a few exits at Kaizer Chiefs. Are they looking for Sniper?” said Brockie.

Retired SuperSport United striker James Keene also joked he would be willing to come out of retirement if Amakhosi needed his services.

Chiefs have appointed Arthur Zwane as their new head coach, with Dillon Sheppard as his assistant, and recruited Stellenbosch FC players Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez.

Earlier this year, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung jnr said the club would be looking to recruit the best.

“For me, the team will always be looking to bring the best and I think the fans are right in that we need to make sure we can lure the best.

“Part of that is also that players always wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs because they knew they could win trophies at Chiefs. And that's a culture we have to get back.”

On social media, many joked that while Brockie seemed keen, he was no longer a sniper. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

