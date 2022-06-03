×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'Stiga': Khama Billiat 'a bit lucky to survive the chop' at Kaizer Chiefs

03 June 2022 - 09:14 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat.
Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Khama Billiat was “a bit lucky to survive the chop” at Kaizer Chiefs, says former Amakhosi star Stanton “Stiga” Fredericks.

Billiat, the 31-year-old 2015-2016 PSL footballer of the season and key attacker in Mamelodi Sundowns' 2016 Caf Champions League-winning team, has blown decidedly hot and cold since joining Chiefs in 2018.

Yet he was not among the list of eight late-20 and 30-somethings released by Chiefs as they take a broom to their squad after seven hellish seasons without silverware.

Fredericks said the arrival of Billiat's ex-Sundowns partner in crime Keagan Dolly in the past season pushed the Zimbabwean to his best campaign at Amakhosi — scoring eight goals in 27 DStv Premiership games. That, along with his undoubted class, was what probably saw Billiat retained.

“You know, personally I rate Billiat. I think wherever he plays that team will be better. I think the only question over Billiat is that when he wants to play, he will play,” Fredericks said.

“So I think he's a bit lucky to survive the chop, if he's going to. Because it's not about his quality — that's never been in question. It is how much does he want to shine?

“I think this season he had a decent season. He contributed to the team. I think the arrival of Keagan Dolly has pushed Billiat and he had a solid performance.

“And I think next season he can just get better.”

Chiefs have not clarified yet if they will be culling more players in the 2022-2023 preseason as a new regime of young head coach Arthur Zwane and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr aim for drastic action to bring back silverware.

Billiat's class, though, seems to have preserved him as part of the plans.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Fredericks on Chiefs’ clear out: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same thing’

Kaizer Chiefs desperately needed change and to hit the reset button so their clearout of underperforming, big-name ageing players makes sense, so ...
Sport
20 hours ago

More high-profile stars follow Nurković in Chiefs' big clear-out

Kaizer Chiefs’ string of announcements of players cleared out continued on Wednesday as defender Daniel Cardoso and midfielders Lebogang Manyama and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Revealed: The clubs set to tussle for ex-Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama

Lebogang Manyama, who was released by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, has been linked with a move back to SuperSport United in the off-season.
Sport
22 hours ago

‘We’re not the worst team in the country’ — Bobby Motaung on Chiefs’ struggles

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says they are not the worst club in the country, despite Amakhosi’s failure to win a trophy in seven ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Is it capture?’ — Floyd Shivambu questions Morocco's Caf links after Al Ahly ... Soccer
  2. Smiling to the bank: Sundowns' players to pocket millions Soccer
  3. Fredericks on Chiefs’ clear out: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same ... Soccer
  4. More high-profile stars follow Nurković in Chiefs' big clear-out Soccer
  5. Komphela fields backlash after tweeting Ahly removing medals was ‘disgusting’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux