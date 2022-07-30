×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana one step away from qualifying for Chan

30 July 2022 - 17:46 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Soulaimana Malaga of Comoros and Ashley Cupido of South Africa during the 2022 African Nations Championship qualifier match at Dobsonville Stadium on July 30 in Johannesburg.
Soulaimana Malaga of Comoros and Ashley Cupido of South Africa during the 2022 African Nations Championship qualifier match at Dobsonville Stadium on July 30 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A makeshift Bafana Bafana side are one step away from qualifying for the African Nations Championship (Chan) after playing to a goalless draw with Comoros at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

The Helman Mkhalele-coached side won the two-legged tie by 1-0 on aggregate after Bafana defeated the islanders away from home a week ago.

Bafana, who have failed to qualify for the tournament since their last appearances in 2014 as hosts, will face either Angola or Mauritius in the final round of qualifiers.

Nations are restricted to only playing locally based players in the Chan tournament.

Comoros had to deal with last minute changes to their team after two cases of Covid-19 were reported in their camp three hours before the game.

Bafana assistant coach Mkhalele, who is in charge of the side, selected a solid line-up with a lot of youngsters who were boosted by the presence of older midfielder Sammy Seabi of Chippa United.

Benni McCarthy set to join Manchester United, though he denies reports

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has denied reports he is joining Manchester United as the Premier League team's striker coach under head coach ...
Sport
7 hours ago

The team has also had players from the amateur ABC Motsepe League such as Sifiso Mbidana of Bizana Mpondo Chiefs and Lesego Sebetlela, who recently helped MM Platinum to gain promotion to the Motsepe Foundation.

Sebetlela, however, will play his football in the DStv Premiership after being snatched by Sekhukhune United FC.

Despite Bafana dominating the opening half and creating a number of opportunities to score, their bluntness in front of goal ensured the score was 0-0.

Highly-rated Orlando Pirates young striker Boitumelo Radiopane had at least two one-on-one opportunities against Comoros goalkeeper Ahmed Fadjidou, who came out top on both occasions.

PSL announces a once-off, one-day Cup to be played on November 12

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Friday announced a one-off competition, the 2022 Carling Cup, which will see football supporters voting for four ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs’ Keletso Sifama also had his chances, but nothing came of them.

Sebetlela, who was the star of the ABC Motsepe League playoffs, was denied by the crossbar from breaking the deadlock on 33 minutes.

Bafana’s probably best chance to get ahead in the match came early in the second stanza when an unmarked Mbidana received a pass from Siyanda Msani inside the box, but he sent his shot wide.

In search of a goal that was going to guarantee his side a place in the next round, Mkhalele made a few changes as he replaced Radiopane with Cape Town Spurs’ Ashley Cupido but that didn’t yield any goals.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Benni McCarthy set to join Manchester United, though he denies reports

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has denied reports he is joining Manchester United as the Premier League team's striker coach under head coach ...
Sport
7 hours ago

PSL announces a once-off, one-day Cup to be played on November 12

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Friday announced a one-off competition, the 2022 Carling Cup, which will see football supporters voting for four ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Chiefs and Pirates are not our competition’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi does not see Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as direct challengers to Masandawana for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘Kaizer Chiefs will launch a women’s team this season’: Kemiso Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs’ long-awaited women’s team will be launched this season, says the club’s head of digital Kemiso Motaung said.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Chiefs and Pirates are not our competition’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  2. ‘Kaizer Chiefs will launch a women’s team this season’: Kemiso Motaung Soccer
  3. Itumeleng Khune: I’m a Khosi for Life and will never leave Chiefs Soccer
  4. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs never made offer for Letsoalo: MaMkhize Soccer

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way