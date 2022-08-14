While the Chilli Boys were excellent in defence, Pirates could have done much better.
Even in their first match of the season against Swallows, Pirates created numerous chances but scored just one to win that match.
The two teams were desperate to bounce back after their failure to collect maximum points in their previous outings.
Before Sunday’s fixture, Pirates played a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC while Chippa were hammered 3-1 by Royal AM.
Pirates had numerous chances in the opening half, but they couldn’t find the back of the net, thanks to excellent defending by Chippa players such as Justice Chabalala and Matome Mathiane.
Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah had most of the opportunities in the first half, with his first real chance after 10 minutes of play with his header from a Thembinkosi Lorch cross.
Daine Klate gets off the mark as Chippa United punish wasteful Pirates
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Chippa United registered their first win of the season when they defeated a wasteful Orlando Pirates 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.
Abdi Banda scored with just four minutes left on the clock to help his coach Daine Klate get off the mark while Pirates coach Jose Riveiro tasted defeat for the first time since arriving in SA.
Riveiro and his technical team seriously need to quickly come up with a solution on how they are going to solve the side’s big goalscoring problem.
The Soweto giants could have won the match with at least a three-goal margin if they were clinical upfront.
Shalulile scores a brace as Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium
While the Chilli Boys were excellent in defence, Pirates could have done much better.
Even in their first match of the season against Swallows, Pirates created numerous chances but scored just one to win that match.
The two teams were desperate to bounce back after their failure to collect maximum points in their previous outings.
Before Sunday’s fixture, Pirates played a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC while Chippa were hammered 3-1 by Royal AM.
Pirates had numerous chances in the opening half, but they couldn’t find the back of the net, thanks to excellent defending by Chippa players such as Justice Chabalala and Matome Mathiane.
Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah had most of the opportunities in the first half, with his first real chance after 10 minutes of play with his header from a Thembinkosi Lorch cross.
Chippa coach Klate aiming for better performance against former club Pirates
Pirates had another glorious opportunity eight minutes later when Thabiso Monyane sent a low cross into the box that found Deon Hotto, who was quickly closed down by Mathiane.
Peprah was replaced by Bienvenu Eva Nga who also had his chances in front of goal and failed to put them to good use.
Thabang Monare also received a good cross from Lorch, but the latter’s header went wide.
When the match looked like it was headed for a draw, Banda scored with a beautiful header from a Janovane September corner kick.
Pirates will now travel to the tricky Royal on Wednesday while Klate will lead his men to Maritzburg United.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Amakhosi were nowhere
Super League means death of Champions League
City maintain fast start with 4-0 drubbing of Bournemouth
A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: Mosimane dishes on coaching return
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos