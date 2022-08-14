×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Daine Klate gets off the mark as Chippa United punish wasteful Pirates

14 August 2022 - 17:29 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sirgio Kammies of Chippa and Vincent Pule of Pirates during the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on August 14.
Sirgio Kammies of Chippa and Vincent Pule of Pirates during the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on August 14.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Chippa United registered their first win of the season when they defeated a wasteful Orlando Pirates 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

Abdi Banda scored with just four minutes left on the clock to help his coach Daine Klate get off the mark while Pirates coach Jose Riveiro tasted defeat for the first time since arriving in SA.

Riveiro and his technical team seriously need to quickly come up with a solution on how they are going to solve the side’s big goalscoring problem.

The Soweto giants could have won the match with at least a three-goal margin if they were clinical upfront.

Shalulile scores a brace as Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium

If Sundowns’ performance on Saturday in their 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs is anything to go by, the Tshwane giants’ dominance in the Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

While the Chilli Boys were excellent in defence, Pirates could have done much better.

Even in their first match of the season against Swallows, Pirates created numerous chances but scored just one to win that match.

The two teams were desperate to bounce back after their failure to collect maximum points in their previous outings.

Before Sunday’s fixture, Pirates played a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC while Chippa were hammered 3-1 by Royal AM.

Pirates had numerous chances in the opening half, but they couldn’t find the back of the net, thanks to excellent defending by Chippa players such as Justice Chabalala and Matome Mathiane.

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah had most of the opportunities in the first half, with his first real chance after 10 minutes of play with his header from a Thembinkosi Lorch cross.

Chippa coach Klate aiming for better performance against former club Pirates

After his indifferent start to the season, Chippa United mentor Daine Klate wants a better performance from his "new team" as he plans to change ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates had another glorious opportunity eight minutes later when Thabiso Monyane sent a low cross into the box that found Deon Hotto, who was quickly closed down by Mathiane.

Peprah was replaced by Bienvenu Eva Nga who also had his chances in front of goal and failed to put them to good use.

Thabang Monare also received a good cross from Lorch, but the latter’s header went wide.

When the match looked like it was headed for a draw, Banda scored with a beautiful header from a Janovane September corner kick.

Pirates will now travel to the tricky Royal on Wednesday while Klate will lead his men to Maritzburg United.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Amakhosi were nowhere

What did this game tell us about the titans of the local game? It confirmed what we have known to be a truism of the last six years: In the hierarchy ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Super League means death of Champions League

The birth of the Africa Super League (ASL) as the new baby of the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) inter-club competitions will sound the ...
Sport
17 hours ago

City maintain fast start with 4-0 drubbing of Bournemouth

Two games into the new season, champions Manchester City have already raised the bar high as they crushed promoted Bournemouth 4-0 yesterday to ...
Sport
17 hours ago

A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: Mosimane dishes on coaching return

"A certain team enquired and I like that team. In fact teams. One national team and a club. A national team I really think deserves to win an African ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: ... Soccer
  2. ‘Villa had intel on us,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena after loss to TS Galaxy Soccer
  3. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mokwena gives journalists a coaching lesson on ... Soccer
  4. Loftus sold-out for blockbuster clash between Sundowns and Chiefs Soccer
  5. Sundowns vs Chiefs: Four players who are going to be key for Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women