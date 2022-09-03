“I’m obviously happy to be back from suspension, I’ve been working hard to get myself back to the team as well,” Morris said.
“I think the guys are all pumped for the game, especially coming from the defeat against Swallows and the manner we lost.
“If you have seen our training session over the past week you can see that we are in it to win this game,” he said.
Their next opponent, Royal, have had a good start to the Premiership as they are currently fourth on the log table with 10 points from six outings.
But they are also hurting after they were knocked out of the MTN8 quarterfinals by Orlando Pirates in Durban.
The Durban-based side will be without Khethukuthula Ndlovu who begins his two-match suspension.
Ndlovu was red-carded in the MTN8 match against Pirates.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Morris back in Sekhukhune squad for clash against Royal
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Sekhukhune United hope the return of striker Tashreeq Morris from suspension will help change their fortunes when they face tricky Royal AM in a DStv Premiership clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (5.30pm).
Despite going big during the transfer market window, Sekhukhune haven’t had a desirable start to the league as they have managed just five points out of a possible 15 in their opening five games.
This has left the Kaitano Tembo-coached side in 11th place in the standings, just one point above bottom-placed Marumo Gallants.
Morris missed Babina Noko’s final two matches after he was red-carded in the 1-0 defeat against Richards Bay FC.
Since then, the Limpopo-based outfit had a three-match winless streak as they drew against Mamelodi Sundowns and lost to Swallows FC.
Sundowns’ impressive Nasir, Allende not fully integrated yet: Mngqithi
“I’m obviously happy to be back from suspension, I’ve been working hard to get myself back to the team as well,” Morris said.
“I think the guys are all pumped for the game, especially coming from the defeat against Swallows and the manner we lost.
“If you have seen our training session over the past week you can see that we are in it to win this game,” he said.
Their next opponent, Royal, have had a good start to the Premiership as they are currently fourth on the log table with 10 points from six outings.
But they are also hurting after they were knocked out of the MTN8 quarterfinals by Orlando Pirates in Durban.
The Durban-based side will be without Khethukuthula Ndlovu who begins his two-match suspension.
Ndlovu was red-carded in the MTN8 match against Pirates.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Any coach who says Sundowns will take the title must maybe lose his job: Mngqithi
NFD clubs say they are in the dark on spin-offs of Motsepe-funded league
WATCH | Ex-Pirates and Sundowns star Teko Modise picks his Best XI
Pitso Mosimane defends Al Ahly tribute
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos