Soccer

Morris back in Sekhukhune squad for clash against Royal

03 September 2022 - 10:35 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Tashreeq Morris of Sekhukhune United celebrates goal with team mates during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 10.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United hope the return of striker Tashreeq Morris from suspension will help change their fortunes when they face tricky Royal AM in a DStv Premiership clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (5.30pm).

Despite going big during the transfer market window, Sekhukhune haven’t had a desirable start to the league as they have managed just five points out of a possible 15 in their opening five games.

This has left the Kaitano Tembo-coached side in 11th place in the standings, just one point above bottom-placed Marumo Gallants.

Morris missed Babina Noko’s final two matches after he was red-carded in the 1-0 defeat against Richards Bay FC.

Since then, the Limpopo-based outfit had a three-match winless streak as they drew against Mamelodi Sundowns and lost to Swallows FC.

“I’m obviously happy to be back from suspension, I’ve been working hard to get myself back to the team as well,” Morris said.

“I think the guys are all pumped for the game, especially coming from the defeat against Swallows and the manner we lost.

“If you have seen our training session over the past week you can see that we are in it to win this game,” he said.

Their next opponent, Royal, have had a good start to the Premiership as they are currently fourth on the log table with 10 points from six outings.

But they are also hurting after they were knocked out of the MTN8 quarterfinals by Orlando Pirates in Durban.

The Durban-based side will be without Khethukuthula Ndlovu who begins his two-match suspension.

Ndlovu was red-carded in the MTN8 match against Pirates. 

