Chiefs meet Pirates, Swallows miss the cut for Black Label Cup

Unsurprisingly Kaizer Chiefs, the biggest-supported team in the country, gained the most votes when the final four teams for the new Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on November 12 were finalised.
The big three of Chiefs (490,376 votes), Orlando Pirates (354,472) and Mamelodi Sundowns (171,717) made the cut for the one-day tournament that is similar to the old and hugely popular Charity Spectacular that used to pack FNB Stadium.
Harking back to the days of the “Charity”, AmaZulu, who boast much latent support in KwaZulu-Natal even if they do not always manage to attract them in numbers to a stadium, were the fourth team voted in with 144,829.
Another sleeping giant of SA football, Swallows FC, missed the cut by 32,571 votes and finished with 112,258.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
The draw for the semifinals has been conducted and will see Sundowns meet AmaZulu kicking off at 9.30am, followed by the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates at noon.
“The first phase of the campaign saw just under 1.5-million votes from fans for all 16 PSL team that were verified by [auditors] SNG Grant Thornton,” the Premier Soccer League (PSL) said.
“A lucky fan of any of the 16 PSL teams stands the chance of winning a R100,000 cash prize for voting. To enter, football fans over the age of 18 can purchase a selected Carling Black Label beer and dial *120*660*unique code#; and select their starting line-up. Entry is 20c per 20 seconds on USSD and free for Vodacom users.”
The PSL said match day tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or Computicket.
“One ticket will grant fans access to a full day of matches (please note: no pass outs) and are available in three categories: level 5 which sells for R80, level 1 for R140, and level 2 for R200. FNB Stadium also offers hospitality packages sold through SAIL at www.sail.co.za.”
