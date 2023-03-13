Asked about Shabalala being unable to provide the crucial finish on that occasion, Zwane pointed out Chiefs' decision-making in the final third was poor all-round. He referenced an instance where Yusuf Maart had the ball in the centre outside the area and Kamohelo Mahlatsi free on the right, but opted to pass to Keagan Dolly on his left “in traffic” instead.
“Not only 'Mdu', when you look at our decision-making in the final-third entry there was a time when we had four-vs-two and ended up allowing them to recover, and we looked like scoring in that moment.
“We need to improve our decision-making, from the middle and not only in the final third in terms of how we use the half-spaces and get the ball behind the defenders.
“There was a time we did it right and whenever we did we looked dangerous. We had those moments where the keeper made a save from Mdu, another form [Ashley] Du Preez.
“But we need to improve the decisions in the final third. Once we get that right I think we will score a lot of goals.”
Playing a near full-strength team, Chiefs took the lead through Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's 11th-minute penalty, which was cancelled by Kgomotso Mosadi (60th). Du Preez struck back for Chiefs three minutes later.
Zwane will take encouragement that erratic Chiefs have shown signs of better consistency and their victory against Casric made it three wins in succession and five in seven league and cup games, with a defeat and a draw.
Third-placed Amakhosi will hope for another positive result in their DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night (8pm) as they continue their push for a second-placed finish.
'One game we want to forget': Zwane after Chiefs' cup win against Casric
Image: Gavin BarkerBackpagePix
