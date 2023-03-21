WATCH | Lyle Foster on Kompany, the Premiership and what he owes Belgium

“Also just being in Belgium. I'm thankful to the people there and teams I was with who gave me so much confidence where I worked and improved day by day.

“I think that's when I saw [my career] could come back up, when I was in the Belgian second division and I started kicking off and scoring goals and getting my confidence back — that's when the self-belief really came back tenfold.”

Foster, who scored a cracking first goal at Burnley in a 3-0 win against Wigan on March 11, said Kompany has shown full confidence in him.

“If you look at their transfers they've bought a lot out of the Belgian League. When I got there we had a chat where he told me that in Belgium there's so much talent but the league is not as strong as England. He said he believes in me and I'm grateful for that.

“I played against him once, actually. And yeah, he came down to watch one of my games, against Genk I think, and he was happy with what he saw.

“I'm just happy to be working under a legend like him and learning from other people such asCraig Bellamy [Kompany's assistant].”

Foster said the Championship is “very physical” but Kompany has his team “keep the ball” and “like the manager says, we're not first in the Championship, we're 21st in English football”.

“Everyone comes to training every day with [getting to the Premiership] in mind. There are some guys in the team who've played six, seen years there, and they tell you stories about how great it is.

“Ashley Barnes told me how it feels to score in the Premiership and that's something I want to feel.”

