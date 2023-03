‘We thank him for his contribution’: Spurs end unhappy relationship with Conte

“It is time to change this situation if Tottenham want to change. If they want to continue this way, they can change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change.”

Conte, who managed Juventus and Inter Milan to Serie A titles and Chelsea to the Premier League title, was out of contract in June and his demeanour has suggested he had little stomach to extend his stay.

The 53-year-old, who replaced the short-lived Nuno Espirito-Santo in November 2021, was in charge of 76 matches for Tottenham, winning 41 and losing 23.

He has endured an emotional few months with the death of three close friends, Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli.

The mood was far different at the end of last season with Conte having worked wonders to turn around Tottenham's fortunes to chase down Arsenal in the hunt for fourth place.

But while Arsenal are now favourites to win the title, Tottenham have regressed and Conte's rigid style of football has tested the patience of the fans.

Things reached a head when they barely created a chance against Milan in a 0-0 draw in north London after losing the away leg 1-0 in the San Siro.

After the Champions League exit, Conte, who had returned to the technical area after gallbladder surgery, indicated that the club could bid him farewell before his contract expired.

A win over Nottingham Forest offered some optimism but the draw at Southampton opened old wounds.

Conte is the second serial-winning manager to leave the club in little more than three years after they also sacked Jose Mourinho two years ago after he was brought in to replace the hugely popular Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino, fired in 2019 just months after leading the club to the Champions League final, is tipped for a possible return while Julian Nagelsmann, sacked by Bayern Munich this week, is also a candidate for the job.

Reuters