‘Disconnected from reality’ — Mbalula slammed for ‘reducing’ load-shedding frustrations to watching football

06 June 2023 - 09:16
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula misses time with friends during load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has come under fire from some for sharing his frustrations about missing things like football and sitting with friends during load-shedding

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Times, Mbalula said he felt people’s frustration about rolling blackouts.

“I am expecting the ANC to be polling at 30%. The mood is not right, people are not happy about load-shedding. It is an inconvenience, I feel it myself. I've got simple things I like, like watching football and sitting with friends. 

“In the middle of nowhere, everything comes to a standstill. We have improvised now. I normally don't sleep in hotels, I go to guest houses. Before I book I ask if there are means for lights and all of that. Before we didn't care about that because the lights were on.”

Mbalula said load-shedding was a “turn off” and he does not foresee the ANC polling well.

Many online accused Mbalula of “reducing” citizens' frustrations with load-shedding to watching football. 

“Mbalula says he understands the frustration of voters because he can’t watch football and chill with Mdu Manana,” said Build One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 

“To get the real experience of South Africans, these ministers should forfeit their blue lights, generators, medical aid and they should send their children to quintile one public schools. 

“It’s very clear they don’t get it. They don’t understand the pain everyone is going through. They will never fix a pain they do not feel.”

Mbalula denies ANC is using cholera outbreak to try score votes

"Can we for once put our differences aside and attend to what is a problem and forget that there are elections coming?” said Mbalula.
1 day ago

LISTEN | ANC gave people impression of being 'Father Christmas' but we’re not: Mbalula

The governing party is 'not in total control' and society also has to play its role, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula tells journalist Kgothatso ...
19 hours ago

‘It’s game over’: Mbalula wants the Scorpions back

ANC secretary-general also sees party haemorrhaging support due to grim national mood.
2 days ago
