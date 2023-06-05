Politics

Mbalula denies ANC is using cholera outbreak to try score votes

05 June 2023 - 08:31
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula Mbalula visited Hammanskraal in Gauteng amid the rising death toll due to the cholera outbreak. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula Mbalula visited Hammanskraal in Gauteng amid the rising death toll due to the cholera outbreak. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has denied claims the ANC is using the cholera outbreak as an opportunity to score political points and campaign for votes. 

Mbalula visited Hammanskraal in Gauteng amid the rising death toll due to the outbreak. 

The health department confirmed the death toll stands at 26, with most cases reported in Gauteng. 

Mbalula denied claims he was using cholera to blame the DA for its failure to deal with service delivery problems.

“I know what the DA has done in Cape Town. They gave me a tough time to give trains back to the people. The mayor has been using politics around the matter.

“These things do not help. They affect the poorest of the poor. Can we for once put our differences aside and attend to what is a problem and forget there are elections coming?” he said.

'Don't play innocent' - ANC dragged over Hammanskraal statement

"This is a useless statement, especially when you guys had all the time and resources to prevent this," said one social media.
Politics
1 week ago

Mbalula said ANC members who allegedly pocketed money meant for service delivery in Hammanskraal must be brought to book.

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said recent cholera incidents could be traced back to the cases of two sisters from Diepsloot, Johannesburg, who had travelled together by bus to Malawi in January and returned on January 30. 

The cases were reported by provincial authorities on February 5, he said.

Phaahla said the first reported case was a 56-year-old man originally from Giyani, Limpopo, who lives in Musina.

He said the epicentre of the current cholera outbreak is in Hammanskraal, Tshwane.

“In the seven days from May 17 to 23, 163 patients presented at Jubilee Hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting, giving an average of 23 patients per day. The number of deaths was 17 in seven days. In the subsequent seven days from May 24 30, the number reduced to 30 patients, with an average of four patients per day and two deaths.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Steenhuisen slams 'out-of-touch' Ramaphosa over water quality issues amid cholera outbreak

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa's denial of the water crisis was a greater risk than load-shedding.
Politics
6 days ago

IN PICS | Mbalula discourages state of disaster in Hammanskraal but recommends 'focused approach' instead

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Thursday visited the Hammanskraal area following the deadly cholera outbreak that has claimed more than 20 ...
News
3 days ago

ANC ‘alarmed and saddened’ by cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

The ANC says it is “alarmed and saddened” by the cholera outbreak which continues to ravage the communities of Hammanskraal and has left 15 people ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. ‘It’s game over’: Mbalula wants the Scorpions back Politics
  3. Mpho Phalatse pulls out of DA Joburg caucus leader race, ‘fears defeat’ Politics
  4. A kiss for Kieswetter — why the tax boss deserves it Politics
  5. Cape Town bags clean audit award for the past financial year Politics

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'