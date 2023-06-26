Barcelona sign Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit

Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

The 32-year-old has a contract until June 2025 with an option for a further year, while the Spanish champions also said they had included a buyout clause of €400m.

Gundogan left City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.

“For me it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years,” Gundogan said. “Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City.