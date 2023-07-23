Ice beats fire again as Vingegaard wins second Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard was always in control as he won his second Tour de France title with an awe-inspiring display after mastering a swashbuckling Tadej Pogacar in what had threatened to be one of the greatest editions of the world’s biggest cycling race.

The defending champion and the Slovenian all-rounder, who was repeatedly on the attack in the opening stages, went toe to toe for two weeks, entering the third block of racing separated by only 10 seconds, with the pair in a league of their own having relegated their challengers to the role of extras.

In Tuesday’s time trial, Vingegaard produced the performance of a lifetime to crush Pogacar and in a sport that has been marred by doping scandals, talk about a vintage duel gave way to scepticism, with the yellow jersey holder having to face repeated doping-related questions.

Vingegaard denied taking any performance-enhancing drugs and anti-doping authorities said the Danish rider had been tested 18 times — as of Thursday — on the Tour, eight times in June and at each of his three training camps at altitude.

On Wednesday, the win was effectively wrapped up for Vingegaard as Pogacar, whose preparation had been hampered after a wrist fracture in April, cracked in the last Alpine stage on the Col de la Loze, France’s toughest climb.