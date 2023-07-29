Thabo Rakhale's strike sinks Kaizer Chiefs in friendly against Township Rollers

Chiefs played with a bit of aggression against Rollers compared to when they faced Yanga a week ago.
A late strike by Thabo Rakhale helped Botswana side Township Rollers beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in a preseason friendly at the National Stadium in Gaborone on Saturday.
The former Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard, Rakhale, scored the winner on 79 minutes, punishing a blunt Amakhosi who had more than enough chances to comfortably win the clash.
After fielding several new signings in another international friendly against Young Africans of Tanzania, Chiefs new coach Molefi Ntseki brought back some of the old boys to the starting line-up against Rollers.
Yanga also beat Chiefs with the same scoreline in Tanzania.
Edson Castillo and Thatayaone Dithlokwe of Botswana were the only new signings in the starting line-up.
The Botswana Premier League giants had a few South African players in their set-up including Rakhale, trickster Tsepo “Skhwama” Matete, Shaun Gcumeni and Siphamandla Sangweni.
Chiefs played with a bit of aggression against Rollers compared to when they faced Yanga a week ago.
Amakhosi dominated the play in the opening half and created a host of opportunities for players such as Saile, Mdududzi Shabalala, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.
However, it was their final touch in the opponents' box that let them down. Credit must also go to the Botswana side for how they defended against fast-paced Chiefs attackers.
Rollers also had a couple of chances including a well taken shot by Godfrey Tauyatswala which was parried away for a corner by goalkeeper Brando Petersen.
The introduction of Rakhale, Matete and other Rollers players in the second half boosted the performance of the hosts as they began to be more dangerous in their attacks.
Rakhale broke the deadlock on beating Bruce Bvuma who replaced Petersen in goals in the final stanza.
Chiefs will now turn their attention to the DStv Premiership opener where they will face Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday, August 6.
