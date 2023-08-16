A forthright Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi admitted they were terrible in their 4-0 hammering by rampant Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership clash at Pretoria's Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.
A brace by winger Lesiba Nku in his first start for the Brazilians, and a goal each from defender Grant Kekana and striker Peter Shalulile, saw Sundowns make it three wins out of three starts in the league, and four in all competitions.
“Not one of the best performances and not the result we were looking for,” Vilakazi said.
“Today, I must be honest, we didn’t come on board and we were just terrible in both aspects of the game regarding defensive and offensive. We struggled the whole first half, we couldn’t even combine for five to six touches.
‘We were just terrible’: Arrows coach Vilakazi after drubbing by Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“When you are playing against a quality side like Mamelodi Sundowns, you need to make sure your structure is one of the best. Conceding early goals also affected us. Mentally and psychologically we had to try to focus on the defence so we didn't concede more goals.
“Because of that, we were not productive going forward and it is one game where we just say water under the bridge.”
Vilakazi said Arrows had points to learn from the humbling defeat and that the club also had to integrate its youngsters.
“There are a lot of things that we picked up in terms of making sure we pay attention to certain aspects of our game. I know when we recruited at the beginning of the season there were a lot of youngsters in our squad, and that is also a work in progress.
“We have to make sure we integrate them to be on the level where one would wish them to be.
“Our start to the season was not bad, but we lost this match and that means there is serious attention that is needed in certain areas. It was just a matter of our players not coming to the party.
“Our plan was spot on; we analysed Mamelodi Sundowns on their strong points and weaknesses.
“We wanted to be strong defensively and not to suffer, but it didn’t happen and it was just one of those games where we must not look down, but keep our heads up and try to prepare for the next one.”
